EDWARDSVILLE - The Tigers' Gabby Thompson’s second-half goal that allowed Edwardsville to draw 1-1 with Granite City was another screamer from one of the area’s most exciting players, and Head Coach Abby Federmann was very happy with that.

In a post-game interview, Federmann said: “We’re having such a hard time scoring. They (Granite City) play such a physical game that, at halftime, we made some adjustments, and I think we came back out. We possessed the ball way more than they did. We owned that game, but we let their physicality get to us, so it’s a bit frustrating. We’ve got to score some goals, that’s all there is to it. And we’re having a hard time doing that.”

Both teams, after the opening 10 minutes, had good chances in the first half, with the Tigers having a couple of good shots from Thompson and Olivia Wolz, but Katie Gartner came up with the stops for the Warriors. The half ended at 0-0.

The start of the second half saw the referee a bit busy in order to keep control of the match, as Granite’s Charlee Schwaller and Briggs, along with Edwardsville’s Maggie Young, were all shown the yellow card and booked for hard fouls.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the 57th minute, Thompson broke in with the ball, and used her speed and beat Gartner to the near post with her shot for a great goal to give the Tigres a 1-0 lead.

Both teams had good opportunities to score after that, but in the 71st minute, Knight set up for a free kick, and sent a perfect pass onto the head of Briggs, who headed the ball inside the post and into the net to draw Granite level at 1-1.

The Tigers searched for a winner, and almost had one late as Thompson was stopped by Gartner, who made a big save in the final minute to tip the ball over the bar, allowing the Warriors and the Tigers to share the points in the 1-1 draw.

Edwardsville goes to 7-3-3, and plays host to Chatham Glenwood Saturday morning at 11 a.m., then starts a road trip Wednesday at Father McGivney Catholic on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., then plays at Alton next Thursday at 6 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: