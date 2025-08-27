EDWARDSVILLE - If the Tuesday evening, Aug. 26, 2025, premiere game of the Edwardsville girls' flag football team is any indication, the new IHSA sport will no doubt become a major hit. The Tigers were dominant in all phases of the game, taking a 40-0 win over Mascoutah Tuesday evening in the program's inaugural game at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers and Indians are among the 60 schools that added girls' flag football to their athletic programs this year, as the IHSA introduced flag football to its state championship program last year. Currently, 150 schools have the sport in their program.

The Tigers took control of the game right from their opening possession, with Sophie Shapiro scoring a pair of touchdowns, Gabby Thompson had three touchdowns, and quarterback Ella Wallace enjoyed a banner night.

Many players stood out for the Tigers on the night, including Sophie Shapiro and Thompson.

"Gabby Thompson played a great game, on both sides of the ball," Edwardsville head Coach Taylor Hay said, "and Ella, our quarterback, she is only a sophomore, but she's just launching those balls on the field, playing so well. Then, Sophie Antonini, she's a running back, she had a thankless job. She's protecting Ella so she gets the ball off, but she doesn't get a lot of recognition for us, so we really appreciate it."

As far as the game went, it was all Tigers in a performance for their lid-lifter, played before a great crowd. The Edwardsville marching band was on hand to add to the atmosphere, along with a pair of food trucks selling items and the EHS cheer squad. On the field, things couldn't have gone any better.

"I think they played well," said Coach Hay.

"I told the girls the most important thing is that they had fun and enjoyed this inaugural night," Hay said. "We're making history, so we can never have this moment again for memories. They played well, we had fun, and we won. So, you couldn't ask for more.

"I told the girls they commit to the time, you put in the work, and you will be successful," Hay said. "Once they got a rhythm and started stopping them on defense, even when we rolled different girls in on offense and defense, they still kept the main thing to make it."

It was the kind of evening that Hay is hoping for all season long.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Our athletic directors made a point to make sure that we had the band here, the dance team to kick off the opening season, so that was great," Coach Hay said. "I think for the rest of the season, you'll see more fans, because look at what we just did on the field."

The goals and aspirations for the team are very ambitious for the Tigers.

"I told the girls from day one, win a state championship," Hay said. "I mean, what else are you doing if you're not aspiring to do that? We're putting in the work, and, obviously, you take one game at a time, so we have goals, win out at home, shout out for the season, obviously, go undefeated, and then, take each playoff game as it's given."

The Tigers' defense stopped the Indians on the game's first possession, then took only six plays to score their first-ever touchdown. A pass interference penalty helped the Tigers move along, and on a first down play from the Mascoutah 24, Thompson caught a pass from Wallace and went in for the score, with the two-point convert successful to give Edwardsville an 8-0 lead.

The Tigers got the ball back on an interception, and it only took one play to hit paydirt, as Shapiro took a Wallace pass and sprinted her way into the end zone, with the two-point convert again good, making the score 16-0. After another defensive stop, Edwardsville took the ball again, and Antonini took a pass from Wallace and went in from 50 yards away to make the score 22-0 after a missed conversion.

Before the end of the half, Sophie Shapiro's younger sister, Serena, got in on the act by taking a pass 30 yards for another touchdown to give the Tigers a 28-0 lead after the convert was again missed. The half ended with the Tigers in control at 28-0.

In the second half, Thompson scored from 73 yards away after taking a pass from Wallace to give Edwardsville a 34-0 lead, and late in the game, Thompson scored from five yards out to make the final 40-0. The Tiger defense stopped the Indians on their final possession to preserve the shutout.

The Tigers open their program up 1-0, and host Belleville East next Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, in a 6 p.m. start.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: