EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville girls volleyball sophomore setter Gabby Saye had a tremendous match in the Tigers’ win over O’Fallon Tuesday evening at Lucco-Jackson Gym, coming up with eight kills in Edwardsville’s 18-25, 25-22, 25-23 Southwestern Conference win over the Panthers.

The match was a close one throughout, with Saye making big contributions in the key points of the match, and Saye felt that the Edwardsville passing game was a key factor.

“We could have not done have done it without the passes and sets,” Saye said during a postmatch interview. “We worked really hard yesterday at practice to get our defense down, and I think that really helped us a lot.”

The game plan going into the match against the Panthers boiled down to a simple concept.

“To just go out, fight and have as much fun as we can,” Saye said, “and just focus on our key things that we need we need to work on. Especially our defense, that we have changed recently, and our service is even important to us, too.”

The Tigers’ defense came through as well in important situations and helped the team tremendously in those spots.

“Definitely,” Saye said. “It is really good. That’s what helped us get through that game.”

Saye did play an important role, but overall, it was a great team win for the Tigers on the night, and she was very proud of her team’s effort on the evening.

“I’m really happy and proud of us, and everything,” Saye said. “I think we really worked hard, and I think everyone came out and did their job.”

With the final month of the season underway, and the IHSA Class 4A playoffs starting at the end of October, Saye feels very positive and optimistic about the Tigers’ chances.

“I’m really happy with how we are coming together as a team,” Saye said, “and working on everything how we need to be.”

And that hard work will pay off when the postseason starts, and Edwardsville could be a very dangerous team to play against.

“Yes, we’re going to come out with a lot of fire,” Saye said with a smile and laugh. “I’m just really proud of how we played, and how everything came together as one tonight, and how we worked super hard and had a lot of fun.”

