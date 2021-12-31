(Photos all by Scott Kane)

EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE's Gabby Nikitinaite scored her 1,000th career collegiate point Thursday, but the Cougars dropped an 87-49 contest to visiting Belmont.

The Cougars fell to 4-8 overall after their first Ohio Valley Conference action of the season. Belmont improved to 5-5 overall, playing its first game since Dec. 15.

"It's a tough night to start the OVC this way," said SIUE Head Coach Samantha Quigley Smith. "But all around I think our group is still learning. They're trying to get better and growing – a new staff, a new up-tempo style of play, and we just have to be very consistent."

Nikitinaite finished with 12 points and now has 1,006 career points. She previously played at Northern Illinois and George Washington.

"I really believe she's found a home here and so I'm glad that it's happened for her," said Smith. "She's found a place that has really welcomed her with open arms. 1,000 points is really hard to do at the Division I level, so really happy for her."

Mikayla Kinnard led the Cougars in scoring overall with 14 points. The Cougars shot 16 of 62 as a team (25.8 percent) from the field.

Belmont had five players scoring in double figures, including three off the bench. The Bruins hit nine three-pointers and also collected 38 points in the paint while shooting 51.7 percent from the field (31-60).

Destinee Wells led Belmont with 18 points. Madison Bartley added 12.

Despite dropping the rebounding battle 42-36, the Cougars pulled down 15 offensive rebounds against the Bruins. SIUE scored 13 second-chance points.

Next up for the Cougars is their first road test of the OVC season at UT Martin. Game time Saturday is 1 p.m. in Martin, Tennessee.

