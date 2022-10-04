EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB) along with The Madison County Career and Technical Education System provided a free conference to local high school students who are interested in the teaching profession.

SIUE welcomed more than 100 high school students from Bethalto, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Highland and Triad high schools, for the Future Teacher Conference held Wednesday, Sept. 28 on the Edwardsville campus.

“The Future Teacher Conference was a great opportunity to partner with the Madison County Career and Technical Education office and a few of our local school districts and their students,” said Angie White, director of field placements in the SEHHB. “High school students in attendance were able to learn about the teaching profession, speak with current SIUE students about University’s education programs and experience a glimpse of college life on their path to becoming professional educators in the future.

“The region needs a strong and diverse pipeline of future teachers, and SIUE is excited to be supporting local high school education programs by introducing them to the next steps on their journey to becoming a teacher,” added Alison Reeves, SEHHB interim associate dean.

During the Future Teacher Conference, attendees took pictures with Eddie the Cougar; learned about college admissions, financial aid and housing; and took part in various sessions about choosing teaching as a potential career path.

“I was extremely pleased to see over 100 students exploring the field of education as a potential career,” said Madison County Regional Superintendent Robert Werden. “This event was a perfect example of secondary and higher education working together to help tackle the teacher shortage issue. I applaud this effort and look forward to seeing many of these students in our schools, as teachers, in the future."

“The demand for passionate and dedicated teachers who know their students and communities has continued to grow,” added Kaleb Smith, director of Madison County Career and Technical Education. “The Future Teacher Conference educated students about the teaching profession and allowed them to learn about local pathways to enter the profession. We look forward to continuing to partner with SIUE to offer this conference as an annual event that expands to more local high schools and continues to recruit students into the teaching profession.”

The School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields, including public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching and learning. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

