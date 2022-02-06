EDWARDSVILLE - The future for Edwardsville golfer Riley Lewis looks exceptionally bright.

Riley is busy at the present conditioning and preparing for spring and summer golf in tournaments throughout the country. Recently, she announced she is headed to the Big Ten and the University of Iowa next season on a golf scholarship. Lewis is ecstatic about the opportunity to attend such a prestigious Division I school and play golf in the Big Ten.

“Iowa is a great school,” she said. “I really liked the coaches and the people there. They are great people. I also liked the home course at Iowa.”

Riley said it has always been one of her dreams to play golf at a Big Ten school and she says she is “super excited.”

Lewis placed 15th in the IHSA State Golf Tournament as a sophomore for Edwardsville High School. Lewis was a Southwestern Conference golf champ and a Madison County Golf Tourney champion.

She did not golf at the high school level last year to concentrate on more Midwest and national events. Her long-term goal is to be a member of the LPGA Tour.

Julie Lewis, Riley’s mom, said she and Riley’s father could not be more proud of their daughter for her achievements.

Article continues after sponsor message

Riley is aware that former Edwardsville football/basketball and track and field great A.J. Epenesa, now a Buffalo Bills defensive end, was a star at Iowa. A.J.’s brother Eric Epenesa now attends Iowa.

Riley said one of her long-term goals is to get the honor of being an All-American.

“I just want to be good enough to get a shot at the LPGA,” she said. “I have improved a lot over the last three years and if I do that the next three years, I will have a great chance.”

Riley said her strength is hitting the ball off the tee.

“I am a very good driver of the ball and I think my striking ability is my strength,” she said.

Riley comes from a family that loves golf. Her dad was very successful at Southern Methodist University as was her uncle. Mason Lewis, her brother, is a freshman this year at EHS, also appears to have a tremendous future in golf.

Riley said both her parents are very supportive of both her and her golf aspirations.

More like this: