HIGHLAND – A man from Highland faces seven felony counts of child pornography after possessing and distributing the material through online platforms.

Beau D. Imming, 21, of Highland, was charged on April 8, 2025 with seven counts of child pornography. The five charges of dissemination were classified as Class X felonies, while the two charges of possession were classified as Class 2 felonies.

Charging documents state that from Sept. 21 to Dec. 8, 2024, Imming used Snapchat and Microsoft Bing to disseminate images and videos depicting child pornography involving prepubescent toddlers and infants.

The investigation unfolded on Dec. 26, 2024, after the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received several cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), according to a petition to deny Imming’s pretrial release.

“26 of the cybertips were connected to matching internet protocol (IP) addresses,” the petition states. “These cybertips were generated by Snapchat and Microsoft Bing. Search warrants and subpoenas were obtained for Verizon, Spectrum, Microsoft, and Snapchat.

“Information provided from those agencies confirmed that the defendant ... was disseminating child pornography. A search warrant was executed on April 8, 2025 and the defendant was taken into custody.”

In a subsequent interview with authorities, Imming reportedly “admitted ownership to several accounts associated with the child pornography dissemination that occurred in this case.” The petition adds that as of March 24, 2025, over 40 NCMEC cybertips have been associated with Imming.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Imming, who has waived his right to a detention hearing and submitted to pretrial detention. He currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

