ALTON - The details for the visitation and funeral for the beloved Alton resident Yvonne M. Campbell have been released.

The visitation will be Friday, August 5, 2022, from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. The visitation and funeral service be held at Shalom Church (City of Peace) 6491 North Highway 67 Florissant, MO., 63034.

Burial to immediately follow at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton, Illinois.

Cathy M. Williams and Sons Funeral Home of Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Sheila Goins, Alton's first lady, said the response following Yvonne's death has been one she has never seen before.

"I think the response is a testament to the light she poured into people," she said. "Even people who didn't really know her felt her light. The outpouring of love in the community is a true compliment to the character she displayed every day.

"She greatly influenced younger people. She was very engaged in her children's day to day lives and valued, supported them and mentored children in all settings. She was always to share her story of how she started at My Just Desserts at age 14 and what she did to eventually own the business."

Cathy Williams of Williams Funeral Home, said Yvonne simply had "a huge impact" on the Alton community and the area.

"I loved her and knew her personally," Cathy said. "Of all my years in the funeral business, the response to this one is unreal. She had such a lasting impact and inspired a lot of people, period. She would bring food out here to our employees and we all loved it. I don't know if anyone will ever be able to bake as she did."

“Yvonne’s work ethic, her shine, and legacy are going to live on in our community,” Goins said.

Shelia said that there are scriptures in Jesus' teachings where he says, "Who do men say that I am?" In that scripture, she explained the meaning of it is we are all challenged to live our lives and think about what people will say we were to others when we are no longer here on earth.

"I think she was so intentional to spread love and joy," Sheila added. "People will know forever that Yvonne Campbell showed up in the world."

