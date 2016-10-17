SOUTH ROXANA – Funeral arrangements for South Roxana Mayor Kenneth Beasley have been announced.

South Roxana Chief Administrator/Chief of Police Bob Coles said funeral visitation will be between 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Bethalto Church of God at 800 E. Bethalto Blvd., in Bethalto. The church is at the intersection of Moreland Road and Illinois Route 140.

Coles said per the wishes of Mayor Beasley there will be no showing of his body but his urn will be on display and the family will be present for those who want to extend their sympathies.

After the visitation the funeral service will be from 6 to 6:30 p.m., Coles said. 

