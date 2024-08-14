FERGUSON, Mo. – In the early hours of Saturday, August 10, 2024, Officer Travis “TJ” Brown was critically injured while serving the Ferguson community. He is currently in critical condition, surrounded by his loved ones, as he bravely fights for his life.

A GoFundMe fundraiser organized by Christina Bailey and Sean Earl has been launched to support Brown and his family. The fundraiser aims to alleviate the financial burden during his recovery.

During the Friday night protests in Ferguson, Mo., body camera video and footage from a nearby business appear to show a suspect charging at Officer Travis Brown near a sidewalk, according to Police Chief Troy Doyle. The incident resulted in Brown being critically injured.

“I think it’s a clear indication that my officer was charged and was hit violently by this individual,” Doyle said at a Tuesday news conference. The videos also show officers taking the suspect, 28-year-old Elijah Gantt, into custody while pushing other protesters away from Brown, Doyle added.

“TJ is more than a police officer; he is a devoted father, son, brother, uncle, godfather, and friend,” the organizers wrote. “Although he isn’t able to speak at this time, we know he is determined to continue living life to the fullest once he has recovered.”

Brown’s family released a statement expressing their gratitude for the support they have received.

“Our family deeply values the sacrifices and commitment made by first responders around the world. On the early morning of Saturday, August 10, 2024, our beloved, Officer Travis Brown, suffered a serious physical injury while performing his tour of duty,” the statement read. “We are holding onto hope and trusting in the power of faith to see him through this difficult time.”

The family has requested continued prayers and support for Brown’s healing and recovery. Donations can be directed to the Ferguson Police Department or the official GoFundMe page for “Support Ferguson Officer Travis Brown.”

“We extend our sincerest thanks for the overwhelming outpouring of support we have received,” the family stated. “The generosity of countless individuals has touched us profoundly, and we are deeply grateful.”

The family also expressed their gratitude to Chief Doyle and other community organizations for their unwavering support.

“We stand for peace across the United States of America and beyond. In these challenging times, we pray for unity and for God’s mercy to rest upon us all,” the statement concluded.

To contribute to Brown's GoFundMe, click here.