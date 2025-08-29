ALHAMBRA - Alex Odom and two others are organizing a fundraiser to support the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary after a recent fire damaged the sanctuary’s home.

The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, which rescues and rehabilitates wild mustang horses and burros, suffered fire damage to one room and smoke damage throughout the rest of the home. The sanctuary’s mission focuses on healing sick and abused animals, restoring their natural spirit, and ultimately placing them in permanent, loving homes.

The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary is located at 10107 Klenke Road in Alhambra, IL., 62001.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I volunteer for the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary, and their core mission is to rescue as many of the wild mustang horses and burros as we possibly can, gentling them by healing the sick and abused, restoring the natural spirit, and winning their confidence and trust,” Odom said.

“They have helped me and many others countless times, and their selfless actions are why I wish to try and help support them in recovering funds and help to rebuild their home so that they can continue to rescue these amazing creatures.”

The fundraiser aims to raise money to repair the damaged home and allow the sanctuary to continue its work. More information about the sanctuary and the fundraiser can be found on the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary’s website and Facebook page.

Click here for the GoFundMe.

More like this: