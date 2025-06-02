JERSEYVILLE — A fundraiser has been launched to support Hannah, a local woman critically injured in a car accident on Reddish Road in Jerseyville. The accident left her with multiple severe injuries, including broken limbs, fractured ribs, a collapsed lung, brain bleeds, and a broken back, according to Sonni Dale, who is organizing the GoFundMe campaign.

Hannah’s condition remains critical as medical staff continue to monitor her closely. Doctors have placed an intracranial pressure monitor to assess brain swelling and determine further treatment steps. She is currently unable to breathe unaided and has several chest tubes to manage lung complications. Additional concerns include strokes affecting the left side of her brain and a clot in the right artery of her neck.

Hannah is a mother of two young daughters, Zadie, who will turn 5 on June 4, and Austyn, 8 months old. The fundraiser aims to assist with the extensive medical expenses she faces, including dental work and facial reconstruction. All funds raised will be given directly to Hannah’s mother, Theresa, to support Hannah and her children.

Dale emphasized the urgent need for community support, and said, “Anything and everything we raise will go straight to her mother, Theresa, for Hannah and the girls.” She also requested prayers for Hannah’s recovery as she remains in intensive care.

To contribute to the GoFundMe, click here.

