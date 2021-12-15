EDWARDSVILLE - Shireka Harris has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for Kevin Dean Dickey, 62, of Carlyle (formerly of Wayne City) who died from injuries suffered in the Amazon Warehouse Tornado tragedy. Harris was a co-worker of Kevin's at the plant.

"Kevin died on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in Edwardsville, due to the tornado that destroyed the Amazon building in Edwardsville," she said. "His family will never be the same without him. These funds will help Kevin's family lay him to rest properly and any other unexpected cost."

Kevin was born in Fairfield, IL., on November 9, 1959, to Verl and Dorothy Dickey.

Kevin loved his family and friends and treasured time spent together with them. Kevin was employed at Amazon Distribution Center in Edwardsville and worked as a driver supervisor. He enjoyed golfing, Illinois basketball, and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Harris said Kevin loved his family and friends and treasured time spent together. He was most proud of his grandchildren. He was a member of the Arrington Prairie Missionary Baptist Church in Sims, IL.

Kevin is survived by his loving mother, Dorothy Dickey; his children: Kristen Anastasi, Justin (Ashley) Dickey, Kyle (Layna) Dickey, Kayley (Jesse) Denzer, and Katelyn McNab; Siblings: Verla (Tom) Taylor, Cindy Clark, Stuart Dickey & Brian Dickey; Grandchildren: Josie Anastasi, Emmalyn Dickey, Nora Dickey, Aven Dickey, Collins Dickey & McKenzie Denzer; several aunts, uncles, and extended family, and special friend, Laurie Dalton

All proceeds from this GoFundMe fundraiser will go to Justin Dickey (Kevin's son).

Click here to contribute to the fundraiser for Kevin Dean Dickey's family:

https://gofund.me/c004257e

