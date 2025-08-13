Fundraiser Launched To Support Son of Lineman Killed In Helicopter Accident
ASHLEY - Chris Hankins is organizing a fundraiser to support the family of Michael Cody Curry, of Ashley, a lineman with IBEW Local 702 who died in a work-related helicopter accident on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. The accident occurred while Curry was replacing marker balls over the Mississippi River.
Curry was described by his colleagues as a natural-born leader who had a positive impact on those around him. He is survived by his son, Gavin Curry.
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) is extending its full support to Curry’s family.
Cody was a graduate of Carlyle High School and was also known for his passion for the outdoors, particularly for hunting and fishing.
He was a dedicated member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, serving as a lineman for Local 702.
Cody found great joy in his work and valued the friendships he made through it.
A memorial service to honor Cody's life will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle, with Rev. Steve Upchurch officiating. Before the service, a visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services at Nordike Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are being collected in a fund established in Gavin’s name. Donations can be made through this GoFundMe fundraiser organized by Hankins.
