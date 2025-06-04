EAST ALTON - Bryan Vaughn has organized a fundraiser to support Brady Garrison of East Alton, who is recovering from a serious motorcycle accident that occurred recently.

Garrison, 23, lost control of his motorcycle while on his way to pick up his brother. His wife, mother, and a close friend were following behind in a car, witnessed the crash and immediately stopped to assist him.

Garrison was found severely injured on the road and was quickly attended to by emergency medical personnel. He was airlifted to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where he remains in serious condition. His wife, Maebel, has been by his side throughout his treatment and plans to continue caring for him at home once he is discharged.

The couple, who recently purchased their first home and manage their finances independently, are currently unable to work due to Garrison’s injuries. Vaughn said the fundraiser aims to help alleviate medical bills and other expenses during this difficult time.

“These two are amazing, kind-hearted, responsible, level-headed, would do anything for anyone and right now could really use the help,” Vaughn said. “Life is hard enough out here with living expenses and everything else for the average Joe let alone two young kids.”

In a statement released Tuesday, June 3, 2025, Brady Garrison expressed his gratitude for the support he has received.

“I just want to thank everyone who has donated to my recovery. I’m at a loss of words for how many people support me and care. I really do appreciate each and every one of you day by day,” he said.

The fundraiser continues to accept donations as the family navigates the challenges ahead.

