GRAFTON - Christina Petrea is organizing a fundraiser to support her son Dawson’s participation in an international medical program aimed at high school students. Dawson, a junior at Jersey Community High School, has been recognized for his academic excellence and dedication to pursuing a career in anesthesiology.

Dawson Petrea has consistently been on the high honor roll since sixth grade and recently was inducted into the National Society of Torch and Laurel during the National Future Physicians and Medical Scientists Congress in Boston. This honor society recognizes high-achieving high school students with a strong interest in medicine.

In June 2026, Dawson is scheduled to attend the Future Docs Abroad Program in Athens, Greece. The program provides students with hands-on experience in the medical field by allowing them to learn directly from medical professionals and observe medical procedures in a country without HIPAA restrictions.

Christina said this opportunity is designed to enhance Dawson’s understanding of medicine and bolster his university applications.

While the program fee covers airfare, hotel accommodations, ground transportation in Athens, and meals, additional costs remain.

The fundraiser aims to cover expenses including transportation to the departure city, obtaining a passport, and purchasing required scrubs and a white coat.

Petrea emphasized the significance of the fundraiser, stating that support will help make this opportunity possible and advance Dawson’s aspirations in medicine.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to collect donations for these additional expenses.

Click here for the GoFundMe.

