EDWARDSVILLE - Jill Abernathy is organizing a fundraiser to support Anna Albinson, a member of the Triangle H Farm barn community in Edwardsville, after she was injured in an accident involving one of the horses. The incident, which required hospitalization, has led to mounting expenses for Anna’s family, including costs for meals and parking.

Anna Albinson sustained multiple fractures, including injuries to her spine, ribs, pelvis, and sacrum. Despite the severity of her injuries, doctors determined that surgery was not necessary. After receiving care from the medical team, Anna was discharged and returned home, where she is now resting and beginning occupational and physical therapy.

Tom Albinson, who provided updates on Anna’s condition, expressed gratitude for the support from the Triangle H barn community and credited Anna’s fitness and helmet for helping prevent more serious injury.

“Because of you and others, Anna is now upstairs resting and on the road to getting back on a horse,” he said.

Article continues after sponsor message

The fundraiser aims to alleviate the financial burden on Anna’s family during her recovery. Supporters can contribute through the GoFundMe page set up by Abernathy on behalf of the Triangle H Farm community.

(Information for this story was reviewed and provided by the GoFundMe organization).

Click here to contribute to the GoFundMe.

More like this: