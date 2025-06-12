BETHALTO - Taylor Weishaupt is organizing a fundraiser to support Hazel, a 7-year-old Bethalto girl facing a challenging medical journey due to severe scoliosis. Hazel was scheduled for a spinal procedure at the end of summer, but recent medical updates revealed she will require a halo brace before undergoing a Shilla procedure, a partial spinal fusion, necessitating a hospital stay of several months.

The fundraiser aims to alleviate the financial strain on Hazel’s family during this difficult period. Hazel’s mother will be out of work throughout the hospitalization to care for her, while her father will maintain employment and look after Hazel’s two siblings. The family is preparing for an emotionally and physically taxing time ahead.

“Anyone who knows Hazel knows what a light she is to the world! She is full of life, love, and laughter all the time,” Weishaupt said. “This is going to be an extremely stressful time. Physically, emotionally, and financially. I am attempting to take some of the financial burden off of Hazel’s parents so they can focus on her recovery with a little more peace.”

The fundraiser encourages prayers and support for Hazel as she embarks on this medical treatment. Those interested in contributing or offering well wishes are invited to participate in the effort.

Click here for the GoFundMe.

