ALTON — To mark the third anniversary of Nourished Revival, organizer Abigail Parker has launched a fundraiser in partnership with Riverbend Rescue, a local nonprofit serving families and children in the Riverbend area for the past two years.

The campaign aims to provide personalized Christmas gifts to children attending schools in the Alton, Wood River/Hartford, and Roxana districts.

Riverbend Rescue works directly with schools to identify each child's specific holiday wishes, ensuring that every gift is tailored to create a meaningful Christmas morning experience.

Donations collected through the fundraiser will support this effort, with contributions ranging from $25, which covers stocking stuffers, to $500, which can provide Christmas for an entire family in need.

Parker encourages community members to share the fundraiser on Facebook using the hashtag #NoChildWithoutChristmas and tagging @NourishedRevival to help increase visibility and raise additional funds.

The fundraiser reflects Nourished Revival’s commitment to giving back to the community on its anniversary by supporting children and families during the holiday season.

Click on this link by Dec. 2, 2025, to donate to the Nourished Rival cause.

