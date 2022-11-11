ALTON - Keith Steinacher, owner/instructor of Strategic BJJ, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy, has a special place in his heart for veterans and what they have done to protect this country. Steinacher has several family members who have served in the military, including a grandfather.

Steinacher has teamed with John Kadell and Jon Ward, both officers of the United States Veterans Foundation, in a program to help veterans with PTSD. Today, on Veterans Day, it is appropriate to talk about the U.S. Veterans Foundation scholarship program to assist veterans to combat PTSD through martial arts and make them aware of its availability.

Because of the USVF funding, veterans can receive A Rolling For Recovery program paid for and even have some equipment furnished. Steinacher pays half of the fee for any veteran who wants to do the program at his gym.

“Right now, they are looking for candidates to get aligned with several gyms in the area, including Strategic BJJ,” Steinacher said. “We hope by alerting people of this program, will lead them to sign up for the program.” Steinacher’s Strategic BJJ location is at 2248 E. Broadway in Alton.

Steinacher explained he has partnered with Kadell and Ward for three years to offer this training for veterans.

“They work with many other gyms in the area as well,” Steinacher said.

A Rolling For Recovery fundraiser seminar is set for 11-1:30 Saturday, Dec. 10, at HeadNod Training Center at 806 Tri-Point Lane in Jerseyville. The seminar will be presented by Coach and R4R Co-Founder Logan Wayne.

The schedule that day goes as follows: 11-12 - ankle lock seminar, 12-12:30 - ask the coaches question and answer series and 12:30-1:30 open mat. A $25 donation goes toward providing veterans with a one-year membership to a participating gym.

Steinacher said jiu-jitsu and the sport can be beneficial for veterans who are told to do physical activity to help reduce some of their stress. Steinacher pointed out that one of the big missions of the USVF is camaraderie opportunities for veterans. He said that is exactly what happens when veterans are able to be Rolling For Recovery scholarship recipients at one of the gyms.

“It is also good for people with depression or anxiety to be around others that care and that is what happens when they come to a gym,” he said. “The people at the gym care about your improvement and when you are doing something you enjoy it can really help veterans or everybody for that matter.”

Ryan Fry, a Marine Corps vet, is a past recipient of a Rolling For Recovery training scholarship. He won his first two matches for a gold medal victory at the Submission Challenge held at the Power Plex in St. Louis recently.

Josh Sugent is a veteran and will be inducted into the Rolling For Recovery program this December. Josh is a personal trainer and is also offering personal training out of Steinacher's facility.

Kadell and Ward said the Rolling For Recovery Program does achieve significant results in helping veterans with PTSD and mental health issues. The two praised Steinacher for his work with veterans at his area gym and said he does “a fantastic” job with this program.”

For more information, contact Steinacher at (618) 328-3428 or visit strategicbjj.com.

