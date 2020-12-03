ALTON - The COVID-19 Pandemic has been especially hard on Downtown Alton bars/restaurants.

Bubby’s and Sissy’s at 602 Belle St. in Alton has had a difficult time with the COVID-19 Pandemic and continued changes for bars and restaurants.

Owner Michael Paynic said they are doing the best they can under the circumstances.

Dawn Strickland established the GoFundMe page for Bubby’s and Sissy’s with hopes of raising $25,000 to assist the operation.

Paynic said the GoFundMe page was “very flattering,” and that he is typically not the type of person who likes to gain funds that way, but he found it very nice and positive that Strickland had established the page.

Strickland posted on the GoFundMe page: “COVID-19 has come along and flipped the script on us all. Businesses are shutting down for weeks at a time to keep others safe, creating a silent storm within the small business world. A storm that many find themselves drowning in. Bubby & Sissy’s is no different and finds itself falling farther behind with each government closure.

“Bubby & Sissy’s has been welcoming people for every shade of the rainbow for almost 20 years now with dazzling performances on the stage upstairs (and more recently on the back patio), flowing drinks, and a friendly atmosphere.”

Strickland continued and said: Mike Paynic is a man who wears many hats: business owner, coach, safety aide, brother and friend. He spends his days in a local elementary school monitoring meal and play time. Mike is also the coach for the middle and high school Winter Guard teams, including the Marching 100 Color Guard team.

“Mike also coaches an independent team of high school graduates and college students. He devotes countless volunteer hours, season after season, to his student-athletes. Mike is also the owner of Bubby & Sissy’s, working behind the scenes, behind the bar, and the crowd. Every hour of every day is devoted to his community. Whether through the schools or through his bar, he is there for everyone.

“It is our turn to be there for him. It is our turn to show him the care and support he has been providing the Alton for decades. Our community is known for rallying around each other and making things happen. We are strong and a force to be reckoned with when we come together for a common cause.”

The GoFundMe link is below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/lgbtq-community-lifst-local-small-business?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_gp3b+lgbtq-community-lifst-local-small-business

