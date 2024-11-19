SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today the second official notice of funding opportunity through the Illinois National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program, which will provide up to approximately $24 million for the construction of charging stations across the state.

The second funding opportunity aims to make approximately 20 awards, building upon the 37 awards from the first NEVI funding opportunity announced by IDOT in September and aligning with Gov. JB Pritzker’s goal to have 1 million electric vehicles on Illinois roads by 2030.

