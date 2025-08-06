SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Acting Director James Jennings is announcing a $750,000 funding opportunity through the Agency’s Section 604(b) Water Quality Management Plan (WQMP) Program. Priority for funding will be given to projects that build capacity and/or increase assessments of waterbodies in support of implementing the WQMP and the Areawide Water Quality Management Plans. The Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) has been posted at: https://il.amplifund.com/Public/Opportunities/Details/5b3c0096-6cad-46ac-bbd8-42f584d2d531

Grant funds under this program are used to determine the nature, extent, and causes of point and nonpoint source water pollution; develop water quality management plans; develop technical and administrative guidance tools for water pollution control; develop preliminary designs for best management practices to address water quality problems; implement administrative water pollution controls; and educate the public about the impact and importance of water pollution control.

“The Illinois WQMP is essential for the protection of water quality and the control of point and nonpoint source pollution throughout the State,” said Acting Director Jennings. “Through these grants, we provide organizations with the financial resources needed to carry out water quality planning activities that lead to improved water quality.”

Illinois EPA receives federal funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through the Clean Water Act to implement the WQMP Grant Program. Illinois EPA anticipates awarding a total of approximately $750,000 in funding to selected projects. This program includes 100 percent funding, with no matching funds required. While there is no maximum or minimum total project cost, past projects have ranged from approximately $50,000 to $350,000. These grants are available to recognized regional public comprehensive planning organizations and to any entity proposing a project with water quality benefits that fulfills part of the applicant’s organizational charter.

Applications for the Section 604(b) WQMP are due by October 8, 2025. Applicants must apply through the Grant Accountability and Transparency Act Grantee Portal. Additional information can be found on the Illinois EPA’s Water Quality Management Planning Grants webpage.

