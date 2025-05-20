FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Three Fairview Heights police officers who were shot during an incident on Saturday, May 17, 2025, are currently recovering, Fairview Heights Police Chief Steve Johnson has said.

The Fairview Heights Police chief described the injuries to the officers: "Fairview Heights Officer Molly Muennick was shot in the face and underwent emergency surgery; she remains in critical but stable condition at a local hospital," he said on Monday, May 19, 2025. "Officer Herminio Raimundi was shot in the arm and has been released from the hospital, while Officer Andrew Ward was shot in the chest but was protected by a bulletproof vest and also has been treated and discharged."

Elijah Thompson, 22, of Belleville, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including four counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated battery, and one count of resisting arrest.

Fairview Heights Police Chief Johnson said the department is united and drawing strength from the officers’ resilience and community support.

Article continues after sponsor message

Several law enforcement agencies issued statements expressing solidarity with the Fairview Heights Police Department.

The Alton Police Department offered condolences and support for the officers and their families. The Belleville Police Department extended sympathy and praised the officers’ bravery and selflessness. The Wood River Police Department offered prayers for their colleagues, and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department offered support and noted the broader impact such violent crimes have on the community.

The Tyler Timmins Memorial Foundation is accepting donations to assist the injured Fairview Heights Police officers. Contributions can be mailed to TTMF, P.O. Box 274, Bethalto, IL 62010. A Venmo code has also been provided for those wishing to donate electronically.

There is also a Venmo code included here in this graphic:

More like this: