Fun at Bunny Bowl
Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) and Tri County Bowl hosted a bowling party for the entire family on Saturday, March 19 from 1-4pm! The special event included two games of bowling, shoe rental, one soda and a visit with the Easter Bunny.
For more information about future special events, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/ call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or emailjerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.