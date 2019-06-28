SPRINGFIELD – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office continues to mourn the loss of Deputy Troy P. Chisum, #16. Deputy Troy P. Chisum, 39, of Canton, Illinois, was killed in the line of duty while serving the citizens of Fulton County on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in rural Avon.

Deputy Chisum was born in Phoenix, Arizona, and was the son of Phil and Debra (Hebb) Chisum. In 1999, he married his loving wife, Amanda Stoddard. Deputy Chisum loved his community and was a Deputy with the Fulton County Sheriff’s office at the time of his death. He also worked as a paramedic with Fulton County Emergency Medical Association and as a firefighter with Northern Tazewell County. He was a member of the West Central Special Response Team and the ILEAS WMD/SRT team, Region 6. Deputy Chisum had formerly worked for the Lewistown Police Department. He enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings, going to the shooting range, playing on his alumni football team, and any activities that involved his wife and daughters. Deputy Chisum dedicated his life to the service of his community. His legacy and sacrifice will forever be remembered.

Deputy Chisum is survived by his wife Amanda, three daughters, parents, stepfather, mother and father-in-law, stepbrother, stepsister, maternal grandparents, and several nieces and nephews.

Please see visitation and funeral arrangements below:

More media specific information (i.e. procession route, media staging area, etc.) will be sent out in the near future.

*The family has requested that only the above photo be used. Other photos obtained should first have permission from the family prior to dissemination.*

VISITATION: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 2:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Cuba Middle-Senior High School

20325 North State Route 97

Cuba, Illinois 61427

Law Enforcement walk-through will begin at 5:00 P.M. (4:00 P.M. line-up)

FUNERAL: Monday, July 1, 2019, 11:00 A.M.

Cuba Middle-Senior High School

20325 North State Route 97

Cuba, Illinois 61427

BURIAL: Per the family’s wishes, burial is private

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Deputy Troy Chisum Memorial Fund c/o Mid America National Bank of Canton, or the Deputy Troy Chisum Memorial Fund go fund me account: https://www.gofundme.com/deputy-troy-chisum-memorialfund

FULTON COUNTY DEPUTY TROY CHISUM

FAMILY STATEMENT



*Sent Out on Behalf of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office*

“The Family of Deputy Troy Chisum mourns the loss of their husband, father, son and friend. We could never begin to thank law enforcement or the thousands from our community who have reached out to us to express their love and support.

To the public, he became a hero on June 25th, when he was killed in the line of duty. To us he has always been a hero.

There are no words to describe what was taken from us. Married at 19 and loved more now than he was then. Our world will never be the same. His girls are strong and will get through this due to the strength, courage and love he instilled in us. He was the very best part of us. There is no better honor than to call him our husband and father. He is the greatest man we will ever know.”

Chisum Family

Please join the family tonight for the Memorial Service at the Canton Varsity Softball diamond at 6:45 p.m. prior to the 7 p.m. game. Join us as we watch his youngest daughter and her team play a softball game in his honor.

