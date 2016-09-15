ALTON/GODFREY - Rachel Fuller and Alexander Basler of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for September by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the club’s regular meeting Sept. 12 at Gentelin’s on Broadway.

The club will be celebrating the 20th year since it initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youths. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic or Mississippi Valley Christian high schools. Students are selected on the basis of outstanding scholarship, and participation in school and community service activities.

Since the program’s inception, 343 students have been recipients of this honor. Students selected are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary meeting. One of the students selected as a Student of the Month during the school year will be chosen from among the group of awardees as Student of the Year and will receive a $6,000 scholarship applicable to tuition and fees at the student’s college of choice. Nineteen students have been selected as Students of the Year and have received $66,000 in scholarship funds.

Rachel Fuller is the daughter of Paul and Jackie Fuller of Alton. She has been an active and committed student within the Air Force Junior ROTC program at Alton High School from the very first day as a freshman. Her commitment to the program and its goals are reflected in her participation in the activities sponsored by the group in state competition and local service projects and activities. She has held a number of positions with increasing responsibilities and her awards and commendations are reflective of her commitment. She served as deputy group commander of the AFJROTC during her junior year and will be serving as group commander this year.

Fuller is a member of the National Honor Society and her service activities sponsored by these two student groups are reflected in her commitment to service to her fellow students as well as the greater community. She hopes to attend the University of Illinois and major in behavioral sciences and criminology.

Alexander Basler is the son of Ethan and Julie Basler of Godfrey. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and has been a member of a number of student organizations that include the Robotics , German and Mu Alpha Theta clubs. He has served as vice president of the Mu Alpha Theta and serves as secretary to the Interact Club. He has been a member of the Red Bird Cross Country Team for four years and also been a member of the school’s Scholar Bowl team.

Basler has been an active participant in a number of volunteer activities, particularly in working with youth groups. Working with young people who were less fortunate has been very rewarding to Basler, who says he is a better person and citizen because of these service activities.

He plans to attend the University of Illinois and major in astrophysics and aerospace engineering. He is committed to pursuing a science career as a result of his interest in NASA and the space program.

