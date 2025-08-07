PONTOON BEACH – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that in addition to the ongoing closure of Illinois 111 at Interstate 270 in Madison County, a full closure of the ramp from northbound Illinois 111 to eastbound I-270 will begin, weather permitting, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025.

This closure is expected to last approximately 14 days as part of the I-270/Illinois 111 interchange reconstruction project.

The posted detour for the ramp closure is as follows:

Southbound Illinois 111 to eastbound Illinois 162, then northbound I-255 to eastbound I-270.

Two additional outer ramps will be closed for 14 days, each at different times. Specific closure dates will be announced as the work progresses.

Work on the entire interchange is anticipated to be completed by the end of October.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during these closures. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

