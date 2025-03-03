JERSEY — A fugitive was apprehended by local law enforcement on Feb. 23, 2025, after being spotted near a residence in Delhi. Shawn A. Wood, 35, was wanted by both the Alton Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office when Jersey County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Ayres and Deputy Travis Trisler observed him walking along Old U.S. Highway 67.

As Deputy Trisler approached Wood, he fled on foot but was quickly apprehended and subdued on the ground until Sgt. Ayres arrived to assist. During the arrest, authorities discovered that Wood was armed with a loaded handgun concealed in his wristband. Additionally, several grams of methamphetamine were found in his pocket.

Following the arrest, law enforcement sought and executed a search warrant at the residence in Delhi where Wood had been staying. The search yielded several cannabis plants, assorted drug paraphernalia, and multiple open vehicle titles.

Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten subsequently charged Wood with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Possession of Methamphetamine. Wood pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced to six years of incarceration in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

