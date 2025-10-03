COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Airryana Johnson, who has an active felony warrant for her arrest related to sharing private sexual images on social media. Information about Johnson was released Friday in social media on the Collinsville Police Department Facebook page.

The warrant stems from charges connected to what is commonly referred to as “revenge porn,” an offense that is illegal under Illinois law. The department emphasized the seriousness with which it treats such cases.

“If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131 extension 5217,” officials said. They also noted that callers can remain anonymous.

Authorities encourage Johnson to turn herself in to any police department.

“These charges and statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty,” the department stated.

