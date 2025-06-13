COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Police Department announced in its weekly "Fugitive Friday" social media post that Alec A. Bill has an outstanding felony warrant for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance after missing a scheduled court date.

The department is seeking assistance from the public in locating Bill and encourages anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them anonymously at 618-344-2131, extension 5209.

Article continues after sponsor message

In a social media post, the police department said, “Alec! If you see this post, turn yourself in to any police department.”

The post also noted that individuals who fail to appear for court may have their photos posted online as part of the department’s effort to encourage compliance.

These charges and statements made herein are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

More like this: