JERSEYVILLE - Fugitive Cody J. Eberlin, wanted for a domestic-related kidnapping incident since Sept. 29, was taken into custody Tuesday by the Jersey County Sheriff's Office and the Jerseyville Police Department.

Cody J. Eberlin, of the 1400 block of 2nd St., Cottage Hills, was apprehended in the early evening hours in a rural wooded area, positioned by a set of railroad tracks, near the Jersey County and Greene County line.

The Alton Police Department and the U.S. Marshals had been receiving leads on the whereabouts of Cody Eberlin for the last several days. Tuesday evening, the Jersey County Sheriff's Department and the Jerseyville Police Department assisted with following up on some of those leads, which led to Eberlin being taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

The Alton Police Department said it would like to extend appreciation to all of the law enforcement agencies and the community who have assisted from the onset of this investigation.

"This has been a true collaborative effort between law enforcement and the community and again, we are extremely thankful," Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said.

At 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, Alton Police Officers responded to Wood River Township Park, located at the intersection of Storey Lane and Stanley Road in Alton, to investigate a report of a domestic battery in progress. That investigation has revealed Cody J. Eberlin, of Alton, was last seen forcing his wife, Alexis Eberlin into a wooded area.

Recently, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Cody J. Eberlin, 33 years, of Alton, with one count of Kidnapping, one count of Aggravated Domestic Battery, and one count of Domestic Battery. Bond for the aforementioned charges was set at $103,000 by the honorable Judge Heflin.

Cody Eberlin is currently being held at the Alton Police Department for charges stemming from the domestic-related kidnapping incident.

