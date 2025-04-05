TROY — A gasoline spill occurred at the 4-0 Quick Shop on South Main Street on Saturday, April 5, 2025, prompting a swift response from multiple agencies to contain the incident and monitor environmental impacts.

Rob Hancock, the Director of Public Works for the City of Troy, confirmed that the spill does not pose a threat to the public water supply. He emphasized that the city's water wells are not located in the vicinity of the spill.

Officials are currently on the scene managing the cleanup efforts and ensuring safety. Residents are advised to avoid the area while crews work to address the situation.

Article continues after sponsor message

The City of Troy continues to prioritize public safety and environmental protection during this incident.

A 4-0 Quick Shop representative said it is hoped the business will reopen as of Monday, April 7, 2025, but nothing definite has been determined yet.

As of Saturday morning, Troy Police said all businesses and roads one block north, east and west of 804 South Main Street were closed for an undetermined time.

More like this: