TROY — A gasoline spill occurred at the 4-0 Quick Shop on South Main Street on Saturday, April 5, 2025, prompting a swift response from multiple agencies to contain the incident and monitor environmental impacts.

Rob Hancock, the Director of Public Works for the City of Troy, confirmed that the spill does not pose a threat to the public water supply. He emphasized that the city's water wells are not located in the vicinity of the spill.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Officials are currently on the scene managing the cleanup efforts and ensuring safety. Residents are advised to avoid the area while crews work to address the situation.

Article continues after sponsor message

The City of Troy continues to prioritize public safety and environmental protection during this incident.

A 4-0 Quick Shop representative said it is hoped the business will reopen as of Monday, April 7, 2025, but nothing definite has been determined yet.

As of Saturday morning, Troy Police said all businesses and roads one block north, east and west of 804 South Main Street were closed for an undetermined time.

More like this:

Resurfacing Project to Begin March 17 on Troy Road Between Franklin and Fifth Avenues
Mar 13, 2025
Boil Order Affects Multiple Streets In Collinsville
Mar 17, 2025
Spring E-cycling And Shredding Event Announces New Location
Feb 19, 2025
Ronald Simpson Appointed to Represent Troy on Madison County Board
Jan 16, 2025
Faith in Action Expands to Troy and Granite City, Calls for Volunteers
Feb 4, 2025

 