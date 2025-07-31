The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert Monday for ham salad products containing recalled breadcrumb items that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The alert covers “RESER’S FINE FOODS Ham Salad” in 12-ounce tubs with a sell-by date of Sept. 1, 2025, and “Molly’s Kitchen Ham Salad” in 5-pound tubs with a sell-by date of Aug. 31, 2025.

The recall stems from Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc., a Topeka, Kansas-based establishment, which found that it used FDA-regulated breadcrumb products subject to a recall by Newly Weds Foods due to potential Listeria contamination. FSIS is warning consumers that these products, which bear the USDA mark of inspection, should not be consumed.

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause listeriosis, a serious infection primarily affecting older adults, pregnant women and their newborns, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes preceded by gastrointestinal issues. Invasive infections can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infections in newborns. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions linked to these ham salad products. FSIS advises consumers who have purchased the items to discard them or return them to the place of purchase. Retailers are urged not to sell or serve the products. The agency also recommends that individuals in high-risk groups who experience flu-like symptoms within two months of consuming the products seek medical care and inform their provider.

Consumers with questions can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or email MPHotline@usda.gov. Problems with meat, poultry, or egg products can be reported online at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/. FSIS will provide updates as more information becomes available.

