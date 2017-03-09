ALTON - Kathleen McKeever, owner of Frost Bakery, is right at home in her confines at 4 E. Broadway.

“It’s a great location in Downtown Alton,” she said. “This wonderful little location has a magnificent and commanding view of the Mississippi River and a nice neighborhood-vibe. Being in Downtown Alton is wonderful; I love the people.”

Scones are very popular at the business with a bunch of different varieties of cookies and other savory breakfast items. Scones are a single-serving bread/cake and can be filled with meat, cheese or fruit.

Pies, cakes, gooey butter cakes, and cup cakes are all popular at the location and she has assorted coffees and drinks.

McKeever comes from a family where baking was important. She views baking as “something I have always loved to do. It is a way to express love when you put your heart into something.”

The Frost Bakery owner said she plans to take her goods to the Farmer’s Market in Downtown Alton when it opens this spring on Saturdays, which will give visitors an opportunity to try her goods.

The most satisfying part of McKeever’s job is all about satisfying customers.

“If some of our bakery items gives someone joy to enjoy a treat together or relax after a long day, that is very satisfying to me,” she said.

For more information, contact McKeever at (618) 225-9263.

