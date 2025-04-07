SAUGET -The Frontier League, the largest and longest-running MLB Partner League, is excited to announce a multi-year partnership with HomeTeam Network (HTN) to deliver professional broadcast coverage for all league games. Starting with the 2025 season, every pitch of every game will be streamed exclusively on the newly created Frontier League Network (FLN), powered by HTN.

Through this partnership, fans will have unprecedented access to Frontier League action with live and on-demand streaming available across multiple platforms, including mobile phones, computers and tablets at www.hometeamlive.com and streaming devices such as Roku. Each stadium will be equipped with a five-camera set-up to maximize coverage, and each broadcast will feature live announcer feeds and high-quality graphic packages. Subscription plan options will include daily, monthly, and full-season plans.

"This is a landmark moment for the Frontier League and its fans," said Matt Shepardson, Deputy Commissioner of the Frontier League. "Our partnership with HomeTeam Network ensures that every game is professionally broadcast with leading-edge technology, significantly enhancing the viewing experience for our passionate fan base. The Frontier League Network will expand our reach, create new engagement opportunities, and showcase the incredible talent in our league like never before."

HomeTeam Network provides advanced production capabilities designed to deliver high-quality broadcasts at scale. The company has streamed thousands of events across professional, collegiate and amateur sports.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Frontier League and launch the Frontier League Network," said Tanner Goetz, Co-Founder of HomeTeam Network. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission of making professional-quality sports streaming widely accessible. The Frontier League is an exceptional organization with a dedicated fan base, and we look forward to delivering a best-in-class broadcast experience for every team and every game."

With a rich history of producing Major League Baseball talent, the Frontier League has been a staple of independent professional baseball for more than 30 years, featuring 18 teams across the US and Canada. The 2025 season is set to begin on May 8, 2025, and with the launch of the Frontier League Network, fans will have unparalleled access to every moment of the action.

About the Frontier League

The Frontier League is the longest-running independent professional baseball league in the United States and a proud partner league of Major League Baseball. Founded in 1993, the league has provided a platform for top-tier talent, with hundreds of alumni advancing to MLB-affiliated organizations. With 18 teams spanning the US and Canada, the Frontier League is committed to providing high-quality baseball entertainment to fans across North America. For more information, visit www.frontierleague.com.

About HomeTeam Network



HomeTeam Network (HTN) was created to revolutionize sports streaming by providing professional high-quality coverage using leading-edge technology. HTN partners with professional, collegiate, and amateur sports organizations, delivering thousands of live and on-demand broadcasts worldwide. Their mission is to make high-quality sports streaming widely accessible, ensuring that every game, at every level, reaches the fans who matter most. To learn more, visit www.hometeamlive.com.

2025 Frontier League subscriptions will go on sale April 7th, with special promotional pricing to celebrate the new partnership.

