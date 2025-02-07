ALTON, — Marquette Catholic School honored its 1984 boys baseball state champions during halftime of the Marquette vs. Father McGivney boys basketball game on Friday night.

The recognition celebrated a team that defied expectations and showcased resilience throughout their season.

The 1984 squad, described by fans and former players as gritty, determined, and opportunistic, began their season with a challenging start, losing four of their first six games. By the time they entered the postseason, their record stood at 10-12, but the team demonstrated an uncanny ability to win when the odds were against them.

Marquette closed the season with an impressive 10-game winning streak, including eight victories in the postseason. Their journey to the championship was marked by narrow escapes, such as a tense 3-2 win over Calhoun, where a potential game-winning home run curved foul. Half of their postseason victories were decided by just one run.

In the championship game, Marquette faced Aurora Central Catholic in what was characterized as a David and Goliath matchup. The team emerged victorious with a score of 7-4. A Gideon Bible was cited by players as their good luck charm during the state finals.

The team was coached by head coach Greg DeCourcey and assistant coach John Waters. DeCourcey, who coached from 1977 to 2009, amassed 641 wins, 15 regional titles, and seven sectional titles. He led the team to the state finals on seven occasions, securing championships in 1980 and 1984. DeCourcey was inducted into the Illinois Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame and the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame following his retirement.

The 1984 championship team included players Alan File, Tim Holt, Chris Taul, Ron Hauck, Bart Hentrich, Chris Norton, Steve Schwegel, Jeff Tanner, Tad Holt, Mark Dorsey, John Ducey, Jim Fischer, Dan Fitzgerald, David Grabner, Todd Hawkins, Marty Jones, Kyle Schelle, Scott Taul, and Todd Zinn.

The halftime ceremony served as a tribute to their legacy and the spirit of perseverance that defined their championship run.

