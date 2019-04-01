“The family of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story celebrates a strong woman who dedicated her life to the service and protection of others. Brooke is a daughter, sister, wife, step-parent and cherished friend.

Growing up in rural Illinois, Brooke loved her family, and her high-school and college volleyball teams. Brooke always had a passion for service and committed herself to becoming a Trooper. It was through that role that she gained her family in blue, met her husband and connected her personal and professional loves.

When Brooke wasn’t working, she could be found working with rescue animals on her farm, cheering for the Cubs, working out with her CrossFit family and watching all the Disney movies she could find. This is a woman who embraced life and loved spending time with her beloved family and friends.

A dedicated, courageous, loving and passionate officer and the absolute best person you could meet. Brooke will be sorely missed and is loved and celebrated for a life committed to her family and the service of others.”

Jones-Story Family

