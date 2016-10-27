Warm weather and ducks usually don’t go in the same conversation when talking to a duck hunter.

But with the season opener in the Central Zone on Oct. 15, 2016, and in Missouri on Nov. 5, 2016, that is exactly what is happening in the Riverbend.

With the duck numbers at 56,000 birds on Two Rivers National Refuge (Swan Lake) on Oct. 10, migration is running ahead of the 10-year average.

Through the first few days of the season, hunters should see plenty of action with Mallard Ducks.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pintail, Green-winged Teal and Gadwall and Shovelers make up the majority of the population at this time.

As colder weather approaches, the mallards and Canadian Geese are sure to follow. All these birds at Swan Lake not only make for hopefully better hunting than we have had in recent years, but also leave for some great bird watching and photo opportunities as well.

Get out and enjoy and even if you are not a waterfowl hunter, but enjoy these birds, remember to purchase a migratory bird stamp on your next trip to the post office or purchase online.

Funds raised from the sale of these stamps helps fund the work of places like Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge so they can continue this every year.

Good luck hunting and remember, a safe hunt is always a good hunt.

More like this: