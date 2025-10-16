From spooky Halloween parties and haunted school adventures to lively music performances and family-friendly markets, the diverse lineup of events offers something exciting for everyone this season. For a complete listing of upcoming happenings, be sure to visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/ and plan your next great outing!

Featured

Fall Reading Retreat invites you to get cozy at their Spooky Reading Retreat on October 17, 2025, at Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall in Alton. This perfect autumn evening allows you to curl up with eerie tales and immerse yourself in fall vibes. Whether you love horror, mystery, or ghost stories—or none of those—there’s something for every reader. Enjoy fall-themed treats and warm drinks, craft your own ghost garland to take home, and settle in for some quiet reading time. You can chat with fellow readers about what you’re currently reading or share favorite spooky stories. The open house-style event lets you come and go as you please. To join, please call 1-800-613-3163 to register.

Little Cookie Shoppe at EXO Lounge on October 17, 2025, in Edwardsville promises a wicked cookie decorating class from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. At EXO Lounge, ghostly gals and ghouls will decorate 6 themed cookies under the guidance of local cookie artist Robin McCarty. No experience is needed, as Robin leads step-by-step through the process with all supplies provided. After the class, receive Robin’s personal recipes and professional tips. This fun event is perfect for girls’ night, date night, or Mom and Me night, with food and drink available for purchase, including seasonal specials by Michelin Star Chef Gianni Colucci and specialty cocktails by Director of Beverage Siovhan Castro. Get your tickets to enjoy plenty of laughter, creativity, and fall spirit!

Great Rivers Choral Society "A Choral Flourish" Concert will take place on October 17, 2025, at New Bethel United Methodist Church in Glen Carbon. Join this local group of singers as they present the first concert of their 25th season. The concert is a melodious journey designed to lift and soothe the soul through the magic of music education and appreciation. Experience the joy of choral music with Great Rivers Choral Society in this inspiring event.

Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ 2025 Season! runs every Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. until Noon from May 10 through October 18, 2025, in Downtown Alton, IL. This vibrant market offers a wide selection of locally-grown seasonal produce, grass-fed beef, farm fresh eggs, local honey, baked goods, fresh cut flowers, potted plants, and handcrafted artwork including pottery, stained glass, soap, candles, and woodworking. Enjoy live entertainment, artist demonstrations, make-and-take projects, and special activities throughout the season. The market is an important part of revitalizing Downtown Alton’s historic district and welcomes shoppers rain or shine.

Harvest Day - The Land of Goshen Community Market on October 18, 2025, in Edwardsville is the end of season celebration marking the close of the 29th season. Enjoy a Pumpkin Pazoola, pumpkin-bowling, compost-friendly decorating, birdfeeders, and games for a fabulous farewell to the regular season. It’s a fun and festive way to celebrate the community market’s success and the harvest season. Don’t miss this exciting event!

Grip & Sip Pickleball Grand Opening on October 18, 2025, in Cottage Hills is a day-long celebration from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. featuring six brand-new indoor, climate-controlled pickleball courts ready for play. Alongside pickleball, enjoy college football on screens, three golf simulators, live music starting at 5 p.m., and delicious barbecue fresh off the grill. This grand opening combines great food, music, and friendly competition, making Grip & Sip the perfect new hangout spot to unwind and connect with friends and fellow sports enthusiasts.

Graceful Treasures Flea Market takes place on October 18, 2025, in Alton, offering a diverse shopping experience featuring multiple vendors selling everything from vintage finds to modern-day treasures. Whether you are hunting for unique collectibles or everyday essentials, you’re sure to find something you can’t live without. Stop by and explore the variety of offerings at this engaging flea market event.

Witches On The Water - Grafton, IL on October 18, 2025, is the spellbinding bash of the year in the enchanting river town of Grafton. This town-wide event features costume contests with cash prizes, magical entertainment, enchanting activities, mouthwatering food and drink specials, eclectic vendors, surprise guest appearances, music, dancing, a roaring bonfire, and more. Drawing witches and warlocks from near and far, this 21+ event is a must for anyone wanting to celebrate the spooky season in style. All wristband proceeds go to the National Memorial of Military Ascent in Grafton.

Lesser Yellowlegs Mural Unveiling in downtown Alton on October 18, 2025, celebrates bird conservation with a new mural focusing on the Lesser Yellowlegs, a migratory bird that travels from northern Canada to South America. This project is a collaboration involving Alton Main Street, local businessman Mike Kelly, mural artist Robert Fishbone, and advisory board members. Join the unveiling celebration at 4 p.m. at 224 Front St. followed by a reception at My Just Desserts. The event is free, though advance registration is requested to help prepare for the festivities and reception.

Porch Café will perform at Alton VFW Post 1308 on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 7 to 11 p.m. This public event invites you to enjoy live music in a welcoming atmosphere. Join Porch Café for an evening of great tunes and good company at this local venue.

Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off on October 19, 2025, at FLOCK Food Truck Park & Bar in Alton is a fiery competition where local chili experts compete for prizes and bragging rights. From noon until 3 p.m., sample chili from each contestant with live music from Number4Combo adding to the festive atmosphere. Tickets are available at the door, and prizes include $100 awards for various categories, including the coveted People’s Choice silver ladle and best-decorated booth. This event supports beautification efforts in Downtown Alton and welcomes teams with electric or gas set-ups. Register your team or come enjoy the chili and community spirit!

Events on Oct. 17, 2025

Enjoy a classic Fish Fry Friday at the Fish Fry Fridays – Dine In or Carry Out hosted at Edwardsville American Legion, where you can indulge in a full menu of seafood favorites like catfish or cod platters with delicious sides, available for dine-in or takeout every Friday.

Spooky season is here! Join the fun at the Teen Halloween Party held in the Performance Room at Alton Square Mall, where teens can dress up in their best costumes, enjoy games, pizza, music, and a lively atmosphere perfect for celebrating Halloween with friends.

The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Habitat for Humanity Music Trivia event, originally planned to be held at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge as a fundraiser supporting affordable housing, has unfortunately been cancelled this year.

Dare to experience the spine-tingling excitement of the AREA 66 HAUNTED SCHOOL in Livingston, where every Friday and Saturday night from October 3rd to November 1st, visitors can explore eerie classrooms and haunted hallways for an unforgettable fright-filled adventure with photo ops, spooky merch, and free parking.

Enjoy a night of live music as the Tragg Band performs at Alton VFW Post 1308 from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday, October 17th, providing a great evening open to the public for entertainment and fun.

Embark on a unique and chilling experience with the Haunted Craft Beer Walk starting at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Alton, where you can enjoy stops at five haunted locations paired with tastings of Old Bakery Beer Company’s craft brews, including interactive ghost hunts and historic tours that end in the grand Hilltop Room at the Stratford Hotel.

Events on Oct. 18, 2025

Experience the vibrant The Land of Goshen Community Market on October 18, 2025, in Edwardsville, IL, where fresh produce, art, live music, and free children's activities await you on St. Louis Street from 8am to noon.

Bring your little explorers to Knee High Naturalists: Brilliant Birds at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, on October 18, 2025, a fun and educational program for children ages 2.5 to 5 with story time, art, and outdoor adventure from 10 to 11 am.

Clear your craft clutter by participating in the Craft Supply Drop & Swap at Edwardsville Public Library in Edwardsville, IL, starting with donation drop-offs on October 15-17 and culminating in a swap event on October 18, 2025.

Article continues after sponsor message

Enjoy a magical morning of stories and songs at the Storytime at Citygarden in Saint Louis, MO, on October 18, 2025, where the St. Louis Public Library brings fun and exploration among sculptures and lush landscapes.

Discover the rich history of Alton, IL, from the comfort of the Genealogy & Local History Library with the Historic Building Tour — Alton Area Landmarks Association on October 18, 2025, featuring highlights from their annual tour and fascinating stories of local landmarks.

Celebrate a century of community at the First Christian Church 100th Anniversary Celebration in Alton, IL, on October 18 and 19, 2025, with open house, special speakers, music, and recognition of past members and families.

Bring the kids to the Area 66 Haunted School - FALL KIDS DAY! in Livingston, IL, on October 18, 2025, featuring a low-scare haunted school, youth egg haunt hunt, costume contest, and lots of family-friendly fun starting early afternoon into the evening.

Join the family fun at Frighten Brighton 2025 at Schneider Park in Brighton, IL, on October 18, 2025, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with hay rides, bounce houses, contests, trunk or treat, and free kid’s meals.

Enjoy live music with Kricket & the Grilled Avocados at the Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL, on October 18, 2025, for an unforgettable evening of great tunes and atmosphere.

Support a good cause while dining out at Dine to Donate at Olga’s Kitchen for Madison County Catholic Charities in Alton, IL, on October 18, 2025, from 4 to 9 p.m., where 20% of sales will benefit vital community programs.

Explore punk culture at the Punk Rock Art Show in St. Louis, MO, on October 18, 2025, featuring over 250 artworks, live music performances, and a cash bar for a night of edgy art and entertainment.

Celebrate Halloween early at the Happy Hour Barber Stop Trunk or Treat in Godfrey, IL, on October 18, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m., with costume contests, candy, and the first-ever hay ride for kids.

Experience the spooky spirit at the Hillsboro Halloween Parade & Boo at the Barn in Hillsboro, IL, on October 18, 2025, with a parade at 6 p.m. followed by festive activities including a haunted trail, trunk or treat, bonfire, and more at Bridle Ridge Acres.

Join the St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus Music Trivia Fundraiser Benefiting Intellectual Disabilities in Glen Carbon, IL, on October 18, 2025, for a fun-filled evening of music trivia, raffles, and prizes to support a worthy cause starting at 6 p.m.

Immerse yourself in classical music with the Alton Symphony Orchestra - Symphony No. 5 - Tchaikovsky at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, IL, on October 18, 2025, at 7 p.m., featuring Rossini, Sibelius, and Tchaikovsky’s emotional symphony.

Celebrate the harvest season with festivities at the Harvest Fest hosted by Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL, on October 18, 2025, for a day of seasonal fun and celebration.

Enjoy a classic horror movie night with Classic Flicks - Nosferatu the Vampyre on October 18, 2025, at The Nature Institute in Godfrey, IL, where you can watch this timeless thriller on a giant inflatable screen in a nature setting.

Witness thrilling wrestling action at the MWC PRESENTS: TRICKS, TREATS, AND TITLES outdoor event in Brighton, IL, on October 18, 2025, offering free entry, treat bags, face painting, and high-energy pro wrestling excitement for the whole family.

Laugh out loud at the ComedySportz St. Louis Match in Maryland Heights, MO, on October 18, 2025, where improv comedy teams compete for your laughter in an interactive and entertaining show for all ages.

Experience the artistry of classical guitar with David Leisner - Classical Guitarist at Salem United Methodist Church in St. Louis, MO, on October 18, 2025, at 7:30 pm, featuring a solo concert as part of the Guitar Masters Series.

Events on Oct. 19, 2025

Start your Sunday with a peaceful session by joining the Sunrise Sunday Yoga at Edwardsville Public Library, where Yoga Instructor Lisa Allen will guide you through an hour of yoga and meditation in the cozy reading room, followed by coffee; remember to bring your own yoga mat and register in advance for this free event.

Discover the art of brewing with a fascinating tour by joining the Behind the Glass Brewery Tours at Old Bakery Beer Company in historic Downtown Alton, where for $10 you can enjoy a 40-minute guided experience behind the scenes, including a pint of beer and samples straight from the tank; no pre-registration is needed unless you are a group of eight or more.

Celebrate the season at the Harvest Fest - Porch Cafe hosted by Grafton Winery The Vineyards, an event that invites you to enjoy the autumn ambiance and seasonal offerings in the picturesque setting of Grafton.

Enjoy a soulful Sunday afternoon with live music at the Live Music Andy Coco’s R&B Revue at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, where you can relax and groove to the vibrant R&B sounds in a welcoming atmosphere.

Don't miss out on sharing your own upcoming events with the community—sign in today to submit your event for free and get the word out!

More like this: