Writing skills are essential for success at every level of school and beyond. Sylvan can help bring out the wordsmith in your child. Students will learn the five steps of the writing process while increasing grammar knowledge. In these small-group camp programs, students in upper elementary and middle school will have the opportunity to practice their writing skills in a meaningful, engaging way. In each camp session, students will work to compose, edit, and publish real-world materials, such as websites, persuasive letters, and works in various literary genres.

ENROLL YOUR STUDENT in ONE CAMP and get 50% off the 2nd camp! (cannot be combined with other offers, expires 05/31/2016.)

WRITING CAMP for GRADES 2nd-5th
JUNE 13th- 17th
MONDAY-FRIDAY from 9:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.
PRICE $199

Article continues after sponsor message

WRITING CAMP for Grades 6th-9th
July 18th-22nd
Monday -FRIDAY 9:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m.
PRICE $199

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SUMMER CAMP OPTIONS!


CALL SABRINA at Sylvan of EDWARDSVILLE
618-656-0500


SPOTS ARE GOING QUICKLY!

