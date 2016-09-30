(Busch Stadium) The following statement was distributed on behalf of Matt Holliday by the St. Louis Cardinals…

I would like to thank Mr. DeWitt, Mo, and the entire ownership group for the opportunity to play for the St. Louis Cardinals.

I am proud of what we accomplished on and off the field during the past seven years. I have also been humbled by the incredible support and participation in our Homers for Health program.

It has been an honor to play in front of such great fans and for such a historic organization. I can honestly say it has been a dream come true.

While I’m disappointed this could be it here in St. Louis, I understand that it might be time to move on.

I’d like to express my love and admiration for Tony, Mike, and all of the coaches and staff that I have had the pleasure to do life with these past 7+ years.

The most emotional part of this is my teammates and the relationships I’ve built with some of the guys over the years. Particularly, Adam and Yadi, to be considered part of the core with two of the finest human beings I’ve ever known.

Finally, I’m eternally thankful for the Lord bringing me to the city of St. Louis in August of 2009. Lots of cool stuff has happened since then. On behalf of my wife Leslee and our children Jackson, Ethan, Gracyn, and Reed–Thank you!

Matt