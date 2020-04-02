ST. LOUIS, MO — While St. Louis and the rest of the baseball world wait for Opening Day, a new book can help fans pass the time and anticipate the 2020 season.

St. Louis-based Reedy Press has released Baseball in St. Louis by Ed Wheatley, a book that unlocks the history of St. Louis baseball and its surprising impact on the community.

Baseball in St. Louis is available wherever books are sold. While physical book stores are closed, Baseball in St. Louis can be ordered from Reedy Press with free shipping at ReedyPress.com.

Discover the history of the Major League’s Browns and Cardinals and the great teams of the Negro Leagues, but also find the ways baseball intertwined itself within the city’s culture.

Local author and baseball player Ed Wheatley lays out the unique role baseball has played in St. Louis and that which St. Louis has played in the world of baseball in Baseball in St Louis. Through the hardships of multiple World Wars, the poverty of the Great Depression, and times of civil and social disorder, baseball has been there, taking St. Louisans around the bases with hope and recreation.

St. Louis is a baseball town through and through, full of baseball lovers, and this book is their story. From young children playing in farm fields and brick alleys, moving on to little leagues, high schools and colleges. Some made it to the major leagues from St. Louis, some played simply for the love of the game. This is the story of St. Louis baseball and its impact on the community, for those who played, and those who watched, and those of us still watching today.

Everyone knows the rich tradition of the St. Louis Cardinals—the winningest franchise in the National League. Cardinals fans grew up listening to the likes of France Laux, Dizzy, Dean, Harry Caray, and Jack Buck on radio and television. They’ve earned the appreciation and respect throughout the baseball world as the kind of fans that cheer their team’s players, yet give a roar of applause for a great defensive play by the opposing team.

In the end, it’s simply the love of the game—or is it more?