ALTON - After a long journey, Quick Bite Side Street Market is coming home to Alton.

Quick Bite started as a hotdog cart in St. Louis in 2017. They then crossed the river back to Alton and began operating an ice cream truck in the community. Now, they’re opening a storefront at 4134 Alby Street in Alton and celebrating with a grand opening on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.

“A hotdog cart turned into a storefront, and we’re just going from here, just looking to keep moving forward as a family business, a growing business, and providing good food for the community,” Davis said. “We’re thinking of a menu that could work for someone, for everyone, and just good hotdogs with music and a good vibe, good, fun times.”

Quick Bite Side Street Market previously had a storefront at this location in Alton before closing in 2022. Davis and her customers are eager to be back in their spot on Alby.

While hotdogs and snacks are the main pull, Davis promises milkshakes as well. The ice cream truck will also continue to operate around town from March to Halloween.

At the storefront, she wants to create a family-friendly atmosphere, with arcade games and yard games out front for kids. There will also be hookah available for adults over age 21 to enjoy while waiting for their food.

Quick Bite is “home of the $3 jumbo beef frank,” Davis added. She emphasized that the goal is to keep their menu affordable and their atmosphere fun.

“Our menu is a little more affordable than before,” she explained. “We know it’s hard times out here with the economy.”

This is also why Quick Bite often donates food and services to community members. Their ice cream truck has free popsicles available for kids who don’t have the money for an ice cream, so no one goes without. For the past few summers, they’ve provided free hotdogs at the Movie in the Park nights at James Killion Park. The ice cream truck regularly stops by the Alton Amphitheater during events or travels through town to back-to-school bashes.

“Just giving, that’s where my heart is,” Davis said.

Davis and her family, including her two daughters, run the truck and will now run the storefront. She looks forward to continuing her work with them as a true family business. As she prepares for the grand opening on Aug. 1, she encourages people to come by and check out Quick Bite for themselves.

“Quick Bite has been a passion since the idea came about in 2017. It's always a passion,” she added. “We started from a hot dog cart and moved on up.”

Quick Bite Side Street Market is open from 2–10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information about the storefront, visit their official Facebook page. To learn more about the ice cream truck, including how to reserve the truck for your next event, click here or call Davis at 314-270-2703 or contact QuickBiteSnackss@gmail.com.

