GREENVILLE — From the small campus of Greenville University to the biggest stage in football, Nicholas Morrow has officially cemented his place in history as a Super Bowl Champion! The former Panther played a key role on special teams for the Philadelphia Eagles, earning a championship ring and making Greenville University proud.

Reflecting on his support from Greenville University, Morrow shared, “I’m humbled and I’m excited. I appreciate the love and support. It’s been a long journey and to have people like that in my corner, I’m appreciative.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Morrow’s journey to the NFL is nothing short of extraordinary. As a Greenville University All-American athlete, he became the school’s first-ever NFL player, proving that talent, perseverance, and faith can break barriers. His success reflects GU’s mission of empowering students for lives of character and service through a Christ-centered education.

Now in his eighth NFL season, Morrow’s career began as an undrafted free agent linebacker with the Oakland and Las Vegas Raiders before playing for the Chicago Bears. He then joined the Philadelphia Eagles, where he started 12 games before moving to the Buffalo Bills. Late in the 2024 season, the Eagles re-signed him, and he contributed on special teams during their championship run.

In April 2023, Greenville University honored Morrow by retiring his jersey, recognizing his impact both on and off the field. His story serves as an inspiration to student-athletes everywhere, showing that even from a small DIII school, greatness is within reach.

More like this: