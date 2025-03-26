This Weekend's Go Guide is packed! From fish fries and historical reenactments to engaging workshops and live music performances, there's something for everyone to enjoy. For a full listing of all upcoming events, visit Riverbender Events.

Featured

Join Fish Haven at Alton VFW Post 1308 for a Fish Fry Every Friday in Lent from March 7 to April 11. Come hungry, bring your crew, and enjoy great food, cold drinks, and live music! Dinner includes Fish (Buffalo, Catfish Filet, Catfish Nuggets, or Cod), Hushpuppies, 2 Sides, and Bread for $15. Available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Godfrey Knights of Columbus will host Friday Fish Frys every Friday from March 7 through April 11, 2025, from 4-7 p.m. at the McNicholas Club on Stamper Lane. Enjoy an array of options including Buffalo, whitefish, whole catfish, shrimp, and baked fish, with Buffalo and whitefish available as All You Can Eat. Sides such as fries, onion rings, coleslaw, green beans, potato salad, and spaghetti will be served. Meals are priced at $14 for adults, $7 for children (6-12 years old), and free for those under 6.

Don’t miss The BuzzTones performing live at Alton VFW Post 1308 on Friday, March 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. This event is open to the public and promises a lively atmosphere with great music.

Curtain's Up Theater Company proudly presents Inherit the Wind at the Roxana Nazarene Community Theater. This powerful dramatization of the 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial explores the conflict between religion and science. The performance will not only celebrate the 100th anniversary of this pivotal event but also encourage discussions on the ongoing relevance of these themes in our society.

Join the excitement at the Man Cave Extravaganza on March 29th, 2025, at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds. This third annual event will feature vendors from multiple states showcasing a wide range of breweriana collectibles, lighted signs, decor, and more for your home bar or man cave.

Celebrate 25 years of community impact at the United Congregations of Metro-East 25th Anniversary Celebration on March 29, 2025. This milestone event will feature inspiring speakers, a curated dining experience, live entertainment, and special recognition for individuals and organizations that have significantly contributed to the community.

Join us for the Stridin' & Survivin' 2025 Dinner Auction on March 29th at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge. This evening of fun includes dinner catered by Cygan Delaney, silent and oral auctions, raffles, and live entertainment by The Dave Mendoza Band, all aimed at supporting cancer patients and raising funds for cancer research and patient services.

Events on Mar. 28, 2025

Roxana Rain or Shine Sale at the big blue building in the parking lot on March 28, 2025, where you can find great deals, rain or shine!

Experience a weekend of historical exploration at Winter Thing at Camp DuBois on March 28, 2025, where you can learn about winter operations with the 1st Royal Regiment a Foote.

Enjoy a classic Fish Fry at the Fish Fry Fridays – Dine In or Carry Out at the Edwardsville American Legion on March 28, 2025, featuring a menu of seafood favorites!

Don't miss the Lent Special Fish Fry Fridays at Senior Services Plus starting on March 28, 2025, where you can indulge in delicious fried fish platters from 11 AM to 1 PM!

Bring your children to the Homeschool Open Gymnastics at Wood River Rec Center on March 28, 2025, for an hour of fun and engaging gymnastics activities!

Celebrate the end of the week with live music at TGIF! Live Music at Fast Eddie's Bon Air on March 28, 2025, featuring Nathan Sickmeier performing from 1:30 PM to 5:30 PM!

Teens are invited to join the fun at YA Fridays in the Performance Room at Alton Square Mall on March 28, 2025, for crafts, video games, and more starting at 4 PM!

FISH FRY at Evangelical (week 4 of 6) DESSERT AUCTION NIGHT! on March 28, 2025, where you can enjoy all-you-can-eat fish and bid on delicious desserts!

Get ready for an action-packed evening at Nerf Night at Wood River Rec Center on March 28, 2025, where children aged 7-12 can enjoy games, pizza, and drinks!

Kids Night Out at The Nature Institute on March 28, 2025, where children will learn survival skills in the wild while you enjoy a night off!

Experience a unique evening at Crystal Booyah at Ruby Wren Eclectic Boutique on March 28, 2025, filled with fun, games, and the chance to win amazing prizes!

Enjoy an acoustic evening with live music by Matt Heaton at 1818 Chophouse on March 28, 2025, while savoring delectable dishes!

Gather your friends for a night of entertainment with Flip The Frog at Wood River Moose on March 28, 2025, where you can dance and have fun!

Participate in a fun-filled Trivia Night Fundraiser for Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy on March 28, 2025, where you can enjoy a meal and compete for prizes with a Monopoly theme!

Be a part of another exciting Trivia Night 2025 – Get Ready to Roll the Dice! at Riverbend Christian Leadership Academy on March 28, 2025, and enjoy a night of fun and games!

Don’t miss Whiskey Dixon live at Fast Eddie's Bon Air on March 28, 2025, for an energetic night filled with country and rock music!

Join the Trixie Trio for an evening of live music at Copper Fire on March 28, 2025, where you can enjoy great tunes with no cover charge!

Experience the legendary Michael Martin Murphey live at The Wildey Theatre on March 28, 2025, and enjoy a night filled with his greatest hits!

Join Poor Dirty Astronauts for a night of fantastic live music at The Corner Tavern on March 28, 2025, and enjoy a fun atmosphere!

Get ready for a night of comedy at Laughs on the Mississippi – A Night of Stand-Up Comedy at The Renaissance X on March 28, 2025, featuring a powerhouse lineup of stand-up comedians!

Join us for a night of raw energy with Dracula Johnson, Broken Circle, and Slug Queen & The Salt Shakers at The Conservatory on March 28, 2025!

Dance the night away with Champagne Fixx at Silver Creek Sports & Social on March 28, 2025, for a memorable evening filled with great music!

Events on Mar. 29, 2025

Join St. Ambrose Parish for their St. Ambrose Parish Weekly Bible Studies, featuring Men's Bible Study at 8:00 AM and Women's Bible Study at 9:30 AM, where you can connect with others in faith and engage in meaningful discussions.

Don't miss the Child Health & Safety Fair hosted by the Jersey County Health Department in Jerseyville, offering free safety items, bike helmets, and door prize drawings for families.

Shake off the winter blues and welcome spring at the Eckert's Belleville Farm Wine Run 5k, a fun and family-friendly event where fitness meets wine enjoyment!

Celebrate spring by joining the Tulip Bouquet Workshop at Petaled Pail & Co., where you'll create your own stunning floral arrangement and enjoy tea while crafting.

Bring your projects to Bring Your Own Sewing Project at First Presbyterian Church, a community event supporting local arts with a suggested donation of $10.

Celebrate Free Funko Pop Day at Heroic Adventures, where you can pick one free Funko Pop and purchase additional ones for just $3 each!

Learn about Eastern Bluebirds at the Educational Program on Eastern Bluebirds, hosted by Master Naturalist Nancy Redman at Wild Birds Unlimited.

Join fellow writers at the Writers Circle: Pantoum Poetry event at Hayner Library, where you can participate in guided discussions and receive constructive feedback.

Kick off the riding season at Ready. Set. Ride. at Ted's Motorcycle World, featuring live music, BBQ, and opportunities to demo the latest Harley models.

Get ready for an exciting afternoon at Alton Pride's Loud & Proud Bingo, where you'll enjoy drag-hosted bingo and the chance to win amazing prizes while supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

Unleash your creativity at DIY Project at Black Crow Designs, where you can choose a project and enjoy a hands-on crafting experience.

Join Bardyboy Designs for a charming crafting experience at the Interchangeable Easter Sign Workshop at The Ruby Wren Eclectic Boutique, where you'll create a lovely seasonal sign.

Experience local art and support a great cause at the Alton Art Expo at Milton School House, featuring visual artists, live performances, and fundraising for mental health services.

Learn how to detox your cleaning and laundry products at the Detox Your Cleaning & Laundry Products with Project Mom workshop at Bemis Tupman Chiropractic, where you'll receive valuable recipes and a goody bag.

Join a special yoga session with adorable kittens at Kitten Yoga with Partners 4 Pets at Vive Yoga Studio, benefiting the mission to rescue and re-home animals.

Capture a special moment with Bluey at Picture with Bluey at Walmart, a charitable event where proceeds support the Children’s Miracle Network.

Enjoy a lively afternoon with The Double Wide Duo at Fast Eddie's Bon Air, featuring great music, food, and drinks!

Discover new plays at the Confluence New Play Festival by the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, showcasing emerging playwrights from the Midwest.

Explore the vibrant community at the One Foundry Way Open House, featuring tours and exclusive lease offers for a new urban living experience.

Join Jason Mcatee Trio for live music at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus for a delightful evening of entertainment.

Have a fun-filled night at Jersey County Farm Bureau Family Night at Tri-County Bowl, offering free food and bowling for Farm Bureau members and their families.

Participate in a thrilling Pokémon event at Pokémon Rotating Win a Box Night at Players Corner Trading Cards, where you could win a Journey Together Box!

Enjoy a special performance by The Dave Mendoza Band at Edwardsville Moose Lodge, benefiting a meaningful cause.

Test your trivia knowledge at the Riverbend Rotary Time Travel Trivia at Alton-Wood River Sportsmen's Club, supporting local infant and child safety needs.

Rock out with Fry Project at Bakers & Hale, enjoying a mix of blues-rock and southern rock music for an electrifying night!

Join the Tracy Inman Band for a night of dancing and great country music at Fast Eddie's Bon Air, making for an unforgettable Saturday night.

Participate in the Kidney Fight (Virtual) Trivia Night, a fun way to support polycystic kidney disease research, all from the comfort of your home!

Enjoy live acoustic music with Strangers and Marty Acoustic at Peel Wood Fired Pizza, where great food and craft beer meet great tunes!

Join Where's Dave? for an exciting night of live music at The Refinery Bar & Grill, featuring a fun atmosphere and great tunes!

Don't miss the chance to explore the universe at the Telescope Night hosted at The Nature Institute, where you can learn how to use telescopes and observe celestial objects.

Catch The New Prairie Drifters live at Backstage Bar & Patio for a night full of country music and good vibes.

Events on Mar. 30, 2025

Join Hope Animal Rescues for a fun-filled day at Barkade Party! at Atomic Pinball Arcade on March 30, 2025, where for just $25 per person, you’ll enjoy unlimited pinball, pizza, water, and soft drinks, all while supporting a great cause.

Get ready for a guaranteed good time at Derailed on a Sunday at Fast Eddie's Bon Air on March 30, 2025, featuring live music and great vibes in a lively atmosphere.

Everyone is invited to celebrate at Bubby's Semi Retirement at Bubby & Sissy's on March 30, 2025, where you can enjoy food, friendship, and the company of the community as we honor Bubby's semi-retirement.

Come enjoy great tunes and delicious food at Array Saint Louis (Duo) at Grafton Pub on March 30, 2025, for a relaxing Sunday afternoon filled with live music and fantastic service.

An evening of blues at Live Music Mojo Express Blues Band at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on March 30, 2025, and let the music take you away.

Wrap up your weekend with live music and great company at Sunday Funday with the Lone Lester at Bakers & Hale on March 30, 2025, and don't miss out on their Sunday Happy Hour wing special!

