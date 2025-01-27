GODFREY – Some people search for a job, while others aim for a specific career.

Lewis and Clark Community College’s Niccolas Edwards wasn’t looking for a career in business/marketing, then he took a class that piqued his interest, putting him on the path to success.

Edwards, who has become a stand-out business student, is a 2011 graduate of Alton High School. He describes his interest in marketing as something that found him.

“While in my intro to business class, the marketing portion really spoke to me,” he said. “Luckily, through expressing my interest to professor (Christina) Wickenhauser, she recommended an internship at Argosy Casino Alton. After being in this field for almost a year, I can truly say I believe this is where I am supposed to be.”



His interest in business has led Edwards to join L&C’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), where he has excelled on both the state and national levels.

“Nicc makes an outstanding student because he is not afraid to put in the work,” Associate Professor and FBLA Sponsor Christina Wickenhauser said. “He takes ownership of his learning experience by making sure he asks good questions. He’s not afraid of a challenge and even excels at it.”



Edwards’ efforts were rewarded at the 2024 Illinois FBLA State Leadership Conference where he earned the following awards.

1st place - Marketing, Sales & Communication team competition

2nd place - Impromptu Speaking

3rd place - Job Interviewing

Dr. Tina Dierkes Sponsorship winner

He won additional accolades at the 2024 FBLA National Leadership Conference.

5th place – Job Interviewing

7th place – Marketing, Sales & Communication team competition

Edwards chose L&C because of its business program and believes the campus culture provides encouragement for growth. He considers Wickenhauser his mentor.



“The amount of access I have to my professors is unmatched,” he said. “She has been a mentor to me. She is a great, selfless and knowledgeable person.”



Edwards plans to graduate in 2026 with an Associate in Applied Science in Management with certification in marketing and social media management.



His goal is the director of marketing position at Argosy Casino Alton.



For more information on L&C’s Management program contact Wickenhauser at (618) 468-4512 or cmwickenhauser@lc.edu.



Registration for Summer term begins Feb. 17, with registration for Fall semester beginning on March 17. Contact the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-2222 or enroll@lc.edu.

