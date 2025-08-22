ALTON –The Wedge is proud to welcome Jacqueline Reyes as its new Marketing & Communications Specialist. A student at Principia College and a first-generation college attendee, Jacqueline brings with her a strong mix of creativity, digital marketing experience, and a passion for connecting with people.

Originally from California, Jacqueline is currently a senior at Principia studying Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing and a minor in Art History. She has a growing portfolio of experience, from managing social media campaigns and building websites, to organizing campus events and helping fellow students with career planning.

At The Wedge, she’ll be supporting marketing and storytelling efforts, helping to grow The Wedge’s visibility through digital content and media, while assisting with programming and promotion—engaging both current members and the broader Riverbend community.

“Jackie has a great mix of curiosity and initiative,” said Stephanie Schrage, Community Manager at The Wedge. “She’s jumped right in, and we’re lucky to have someone who’s not only creative, but also deeply interested in the people and partnerships that make this place special.”

The Wedge team sees this internship as a win-win and a vital asset to the vision and mission: providing valuable, hands-on experience through real world learning while gaining fresh perspectives from a business in the early stages of growth and development. “We’re beyond thrilled to support emerging talent such as Jackie and provide a hands-on learning experience in a highly dynamic and ever-changing environment,” said CEO, Scot Heathman. “Jackie’s energy and insights align extremely well with the collaborative culture we’re trying to build here at The Wedge. She truly understands what it means to be wired for connection.”

For Jacqueline and any other intern who works at The Wedge, the opportunity will be more than just a resume-builder; it’s a chance to be part of something bigger than yourself and one that is making an imprint on the community in a positive way.

“There’s something exciting about being part of a space where people are turning ideas into action,” she said. “I’m looking forward to learning, supporting others, and contributing to the growth happening here at The Wedge.”

In addition to her role at The Wedge, Jacqueline is also a student-athlete, mentor, and campus leader. She’s bilingual in Spanish and especially interested in creating messaging that is inclusive and authentic.

To learn more about what’s happening at The Wedge or how to get involved, visit www.thewedgealton.com or follow @thewedgealton on social media.

About The Wedge

The Wedge is a 55,000-square-foot hub of magnetic energy, bold ideas, and forward momentum—located in the heart of downtown Alton, Illinois. Powered by a partnership with Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), The Wedge connects entrepreneurs, creatives, educators, and changemakers in a space built for collaboration and impact. With coworking areas, private offices, conference rooms, classrooms, and event venues, The Wedge is where people and purpose come together.

