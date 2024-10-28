As the sun sets on October 31st, the streets come alive with the sounds of laughter and excitement. Children dressed in costumes eagerly traverse neighborhoods, while adults partake in festivities that may include the consumption of alcohol. While Halloween is a beloved tradition, it’s also one of the most dangerous nights of the year for pedestrians. At Glisson Law, we believe it's crucial to raise awareness about the risks associated with this spooky holiday, particularly regarding pedestrian injuries and crashes.

A Night of Increased Risk

Halloween is synonymous with increased foot traffic, particularly among young children who are out trick-or-treating. Unfortunately, this surge in activity coincides with a spike in pedestrian fatalities. Between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.—the peak hours for Halloween activities—children aged 5 to 14 are particularly vulnerable. Statistics reveal a staggering 15% of childhood pedestrian deaths occurred during Halloween from 1975 to 1996, and recent data indicates that children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

At Glisson Law, we understand that the combination of excitement and darkness can lead to dangerous situations. Costumes can limit visibility for both drivers and children. Masks often restrict peripheral vision, making it harder for children to be aware of their surroundings. Coupled with the neglect of street-crossing safety, the chances of an accident increase dramatically.

Halloween’s Most Dangerous Hours

The most hazardous time for pedestrian accidents on Halloween night is at 6:00 p.m. As darkness falls, visibility diminishes, and drivers may be less alert to their surroundings. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), pedestrian fatalities increase by 43% on Halloween compared to other nights, adding an average of four additional deaths each year.

The Impact of Alcohol

Article continues after sponsor message

Halloween is also notorious for drunk driving. With parties and celebrations in full swing, intoxicated drivers pose a significant threat to pedestrians. Between 2017 and 2021, 159 individuals were killed in drunk driving crashes on Halloween night. An alarming 40% of fatal car accidents on Halloween involved at least one intoxicated driver.

Those aged 21 to 34 are particularly at risk, accounting for a significant percentage of drunk driving fatalities. At Glisson Law, we emphasize the importance of responsible drinking and urge partygoers to plan ahead for safe transportation options.

Safety Tips for a Spooktacular Halloween

As Halloween approaches, it's essential for parents and pedestrians to take proactive measures to ensure safety. Here are some tips to keep your family safe while enjoying the festivities:

Stay Visible: Costumes should be light, bright, and reflective. Consider adding reflective tape or carrying flashlights to enhance visibility. Accompany Children: Parents should accompany trick-or-treaters until they are at least 12 years old. Always cross streets at designated crosswalks and remain on sidewalks whenever possible. Drive Sober: If you plan to consume alcohol, arrange for a designated driver or utilize rideshare services. Always slow down and be mindful of children in the streets. When In Doubt, Throw It Out: Check all Halloween candy for torn wrappers, suspicious packaging, or signs of tampering. Discard anything homemade from unknown sources or that looks unusual. Educate on Safety: Teach children to look both ways before crossing the street, avoid walking in front of parked cars, and to always be cautious of their surroundings.

Let Glisson Law Help You

While Halloween is a time for fun and celebration, it also brings an increased risk of pedestrian injuries and fatalities. At Glisson Law, we are dedicated to promoting safety in our community. By taking simple precautions and staying vigilant, we can help ensure that this Halloween is memorable for all the right reasons—filled with laughter, not tragedy.

As you prepare for this Halloween, keep safety at the forefront of your plans. By being aware of potential risks and taking steps to mitigate them, you can enjoy a fun and festive evening while minimizing dangers. Happy Halloween from all of us at Glisson Law—stay safe!

About Glisson Law

Glisson Law is a premier personal injury firm serving Illinois and Missouri with 60+ years of experience, renowned for its relentless advocacy and proven results. The firm has secured multi-million dollar verdicts and settlements across a wide range of cases including semi-trailer truck accidents, motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful deaths, medical malpractice, premises liability, and product defects. Dedicated to representing plaintiffs, Glisson Law is committed to achieving justice for those who have suffered serious injuries. With a compassionate approach and a track record of success, the law firm stands as a trusted legal ally, fighting to maximize recoveries for its clients. For more information on Glisson Law or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit glissonlaw.com or call for a free consultation at 618-462-1077.

More like this: