EDWARDSVILLE - The Friends of the Wildey Theatre welcomes "The Courthouse Steps" for one final evening of political comedy on Friday, Sept. 30.



A fun-filled evening of political parody in song is coming to the Wildey Theatre on Friday, September 30 at 7 p.m. as the Friends of the Wildey welcome “The Courthouse Steps,” a collection of musical lawyers who satirize local and national events. The performance is the final performance of the Courthouse Steps after 20-years and promises to bring a humorous take on current events. This final performance is dedicated to the memory of founding member, Bob Raleigh.



Dedicated to the venerable legal principle of equal opportunity jabs, “The Courthouse Steps” features St. Louis-based attorneys performing musical parodies that cover both sides of the political aisle. The group updates its material on a regular basis, as the political climate changes both locally and nationally.



Following the performance, a Farewell Party will take place upstairs at the Wildey and is sponsored by Gori Julian & Associates. Other event sponsors include Taliana Buckley and Asa, PohlmanUSA, Mathis Marifian & Richter, HeplerBroom, and Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli.



Tickets for the performance and party are $20 for each event and can be purchased online at www.wildeytheatre.com. The Wildey Theatre is located at 252 North Main Street in Downtown Edwardsville, Illinois.



For more information about this and other Wildey Theatre events, contact the Wildey Theatre at 618-307-1750.